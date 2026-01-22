Trump's Greenland Gamble: A New Arctic Deal in Sight?

U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly withdrew his threats to impose tariffs as a strategy to seize Greenland, signaling a possible resolution to the dispute over the Danish territory. Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Trump stepped back from aggressive rhetoric that had strained the NATO alliance.

Trump, after discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, suggested that Arctic allies might form a new agreement regarding Greenland. The deal would address Trump's aims for a missile-defense system and mineral access while deterring Russian and Chinese ambitions in the Arctic.

The change in approach eases tensions among NATO allies. While negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. continue, Trump's latest comments reflect a significant shift in tone, attempting to reassure transatlantic partners amid ongoing global geopolitical maneuvering.