Congress Aims for Dominance in Nizamabad Municipal Elections Amid Welfare Wave

The Congress party in Telangana is setting its sights on a sweeping victory in the upcoming Nizamabad Municipal Elections, buoyed by what they perceive as a favorable wave in urban areas following the implementation of various welfare schemes. Party leaders at a recent review meeting in Hyderabad expressed confidence in securing over 70% of the seats.

During the gathering at the party's state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, prominent figures including expected candidates deliberated over election strategies. Mohammad Ali Shabbir, a party leader, emphasized the positive impact of initiatives like free electricity and housing, particularly in urban sectors, citing past electoral successes as a benchmark.

With Nizamabad Corporation consisting of 60 wards, currently dominated by BRS and AIMIM, Telangana Congress is optimistic about altering the political landscape. The state government aims to expedite municipal elections, covering 116 municipalities, with plans to ensure the process aligns with upcoming festivals to avoid public disruption.

