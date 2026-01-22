Left Menu

Congress Aims for Dominance in Nizamabad Municipal Elections Amid Welfare Wave

As Telangana's Congress party prepares for the Nizamabad Municipal Elections, leaders express confidence in winning over 70% of seats due to welfare schemes. A recent strategic meeting in Hyderabad discussed their campaign plans. Party leaders feel optimistic, referencing past wins in local elections as indicators of success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
Congress Aims for Dominance in Nizamabad Municipal Elections Amid Welfare Wave
Review meeting of Telangana Congress for upcoming Nizamabad Municipal polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Telangana is setting its sights on a sweeping victory in the upcoming Nizamabad Municipal Elections, buoyed by what they perceive as a favorable wave in urban areas following the implementation of various welfare schemes. Party leaders at a recent review meeting in Hyderabad expressed confidence in securing over 70% of the seats.

During the gathering at the party's state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, prominent figures including expected candidates deliberated over election strategies. Mohammad Ali Shabbir, a party leader, emphasized the positive impact of initiatives like free electricity and housing, particularly in urban sectors, citing past electoral successes as a benchmark.

With Nizamabad Corporation consisting of 60 wards, currently dominated by BRS and AIMIM, Telangana Congress is optimistic about altering the political landscape. The state government aims to expedite municipal elections, covering 116 municipalities, with plans to ensure the process aligns with upcoming festivals to avoid public disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid Global Trade Frictions

Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid ...

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

 Global
3
Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

 Global
4
Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026