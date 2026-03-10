Left Menu

Devbhoomi Family Bill 2026: Revolutionizing Welfare Schemes

Uttarakhand has introduced the 'Devbhoomi Family Bill 2026' to streamline welfare scheme implementation through an integrated household data repository. This aims to enhance governance by eliminating duplication and facilitating departmental coordination. The eldest female member will be listed as the family head, promoting efficient and transparent resource distribution.

Updated: 10-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:36 IST
  Country: India
  • India

In a significant move towards improving governance, the Uttarakhand Assembly introduced the 'Devbhoomi Family Bill 2026' on Tuesday. This legislative proposal, presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal, seeks to create an integrated and verified family-based database named the 'Devbhoomi Family.'

The database, led by the eldest female member of the household, is expected to streamline the implementation of welfare schemes in the state, enhancing administrative efficiency. It aims to eliminate data duplication and improve coordination among departments, thus ensuring that welfare benefits reach citizens more effectively.

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Bill marks a milestone towards good governance. It proposes an institutional mechanism for managing and protecting data in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, safeguarding individual privacy while promoting transparency and security.

