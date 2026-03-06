Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Unveil Welfare Schemes at Kerala Rally

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, is set to announce welfare schemes during the Puthuyuga Yatra's conclusion in Kerala. The rally, led by V D Satheesan, covers the state to rally support for UDF, focusing on social group benefits. Detailed manifestos are expected later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to announce a series of welfare schemes during the culmination of a state-wide rally in Kerala, set for Saturday. Party insiders disclosed that these initiatives will target key social groups, such as women, senior citizens, and the youth.

The Puthuyuga Yatra, led by Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has traversed the entire state, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting its concluding event. Inspired by successful programs in Karnataka and Telangana, which proved popular ahead of their respective Assembly elections, these schemes aim to replicate that success in Kerala.

While the welfare initiatives are expected to be revealed over the weekend, party representatives emphasized that a more comprehensive election manifesto, detailing further commitments and reforms, will be released subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

