A New Political Dawn: Bangladesh's Historic Election Campaign Begins

Campaigning has started for Bangladesh's crucial national elections after the 2024 uprising, marking the first such event since the removal of Sheikh Hasina. The elections, to be conducted by an interim government, focus on political reforms and propose a national charter. Tarique Rahman emerges as a primary candidate for prime minister.

Bangladesh has officially kicked off its campaigning for the upcoming national elections, deemed crucial following the upheaval of 2024 that resulted in the ousting of longtime leader Sheikh Hasina. Major political parties initiated rallies in Dhaka and other parts of the country ahead of the pivotal vote scheduled for February 12.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has vowed to ensure a fair and transparent election process. However, controversy looms as the administration has banned the participation of Hasina's Awami League party, setting the stage for a significant political reshuffle. Concerns remain regarding the potential for unrest, yet authorities promise a peaceful electoral process.

A 10-party coalition, spearheaded by Jamaat-e-Islami, is stepping into the void left by the Awami League, aiming to enhance its influence despite criticism for challenging Bangladesh's secular principles. A central figure in the race is Tarique Rahman, the chair of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who recently returned from exile and is seen as a strong candidate for prime minister.

