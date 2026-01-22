Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls on MPs to Amplify Andhra Pradesh's Issues
YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy urged party MPs to address concerns affecting Andhra Pradesh's farmers, youth, and women in Parliament. He highlighted issues such as the state's debt burden and attacks on opposition. Reddy also urged action to protect Dalits, including meeting the Scheduled Castes Commission.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed the party's MPs to raise issues that impact the people of Andhra Pradesh within both Houses of Parliament.
During a meeting at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Reddy emphasized focusing on issues concerning farmers, youth, women, workers, and other vulnerable groups to ensure their voices are heard nationally.
He urged MPs to highlight Andhra-related issues, including the dilution of welfare schemes and a worsening law and order situation. Reddy also criticized the TDP government for its alleged increasing political vendetta and violence. He directed MPs to meet the Scheduled Castes Commission to advocate for Dalit rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YSRCP
- Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Andhra Pradesh
- MPs
- farmers
- youth
- women
- Dalits
- law and order
- debt burden
ALSO READ
Farmers Urge Finance Minister to Rethink Tax on Tobacco
Justice Demands Echo in Manipur: Women Protest for Kuki-Zomi Victims
First-Ever Women Agniveers Join IAF Band in Republic Day Parade
Protests Erupt Over Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Youth Wings Demand Justice
Concussion Concerns: Spotlight on Women's Football Cognitive Impacts