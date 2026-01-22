Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls on MPs to Amplify Andhra Pradesh's Issues

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed the party's MPs to raise issues that impact the people of Andhra Pradesh within both Houses of Parliament.

During a meeting at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Reddy emphasized focusing on issues concerning farmers, youth, women, workers, and other vulnerable groups to ensure their voices are heard nationally.

He urged MPs to highlight Andhra-related issues, including the dilution of welfare schemes and a worsening law and order situation. Reddy also criticized the TDP government for its alleged increasing political vendetta and violence. He directed MPs to meet the Scheduled Castes Commission to advocate for Dalit rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)