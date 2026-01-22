Modi and Lula: Strengthening Global South Ties
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, highlighting the significance of close cooperation for advancing the Global South's interests. Modi emphasized the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and expressed eagerness to welcome Lula to India soon.
In an important diplomatic exchange, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed strategies to bolster the interests of the Global South. Modi underscored the importance of cooperation to elevate the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership in the coming year.
The conversation highlighted the continued momentum in the relationship, with both leaders committed to advancing mutual interests.
Prime Minister Modi expressed enthusiasm for President Lula's upcoming visit to India, signaling a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties further.
