Left Menu

Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Congress issued a warning to Punjab leaders against publicizing internal conflicts, urging unity for the 2027 Assembly elections. At a strategic meeting, top leaders, including Kharge and Gandhi, emphasized collaboration. The party plans to finalize candidate selection and campaign strategies without leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:20 IST
Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has cautioned its Punjab leaders against airing internal disputes publicly, emphasizing the need for unity as they gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections. The warning follows reports of factionalism within the state party ranks, prompting a strategic gathering attended by top leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

During the three-hour meeting at Kharge's residence, leaders were instructed to keep their grievances within party forums rather than sharing them with the media. This directive aims to preserve a unified front as the Congress attempts to reclaim Punjab from the AAP.

No changes in leadership are anticipated, and the party's high command will take decisions on candidate selection and campaign planning in due course. The Congress reiterated its commitment to representing all communities and cautioned against any group activity perceived as divisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
2
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global
3
Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

 Global
4
Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggression

Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggress...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026