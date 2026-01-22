Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Congress has cautioned its Punjab leaders against airing internal disputes publicly, emphasizing the need for unity as they gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections. The warning follows reports of factionalism within the state party ranks, prompting a strategic gathering attended by top leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

During the three-hour meeting at Kharge's residence, leaders were instructed to keep their grievances within party forums rather than sharing them with the media. This directive aims to preserve a unified front as the Congress attempts to reclaim Punjab from the AAP.

No changes in leadership are anticipated, and the party's high command will take decisions on candidate selection and campaign planning in due course. The Congress reiterated its commitment to representing all communities and cautioned against any group activity perceived as divisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)