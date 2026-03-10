IndiGo Shakes Up Leadership: CEO Pieter Elbers Steps Down Amid Turbulence
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned due to personal reasons, effective immediately. Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia will temporarily manage the airline, which faced significant disruptions three months ago. Elbers' sudden exit follows penalties imposed on IndiGo for operational issues. The airline is actively searching for a new leader.
- Country:
- India
Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, resigned unexpectedly on Tuesday, citing personal reasons for his departure. IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, announced the immediate appointment of Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia in an interim leadership role as the company searches for a permanent replacement.
Elbers' resignation comes on the heels of significant disruptions in the airline's operations three months ago. In December, IndiGo experienced massive flight cancellations and delays, sparking public outcry and prompting regulatory actions, including substantial financial penalties.
In response to the challenges, Co-Founder Bhatia has stepped in, reaffirming IndiGo's commitment to its customers and stakeholders while pledging to maintain operational reliability and professional management during this transitional period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Prices
Fuel Crisis Sends Airfares Soaring Amid Global Aviation Chaos
Sky-High Fuel: Aviation Industry Faces Jet Fuel Price Surge
Haveus Aerotech Expands Aviation MRO Services in India
Aviation Industry Turbulence: Jet Fuel Prices Soar Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict