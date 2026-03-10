IndiGo Shakes Up Leadership: CEO Pieter Elbers Steps Down Amid Turbulence

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, resigned unexpectedly on Tuesday, citing personal reasons for his departure. IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, announced the immediate appointment of Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia in an interim leadership role as the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Elbers' resignation comes on the heels of significant disruptions in the airline's operations three months ago. In December, IndiGo experienced massive flight cancellations and delays, sparking public outcry and prompting regulatory actions, including substantial financial penalties.

In response to the challenges, Co-Founder Bhatia has stepped in, reaffirming IndiGo's commitment to its customers and stakeholders while pledging to maintain operational reliability and professional management during this transitional period.

(With inputs from agencies.)