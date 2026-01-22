Poland's Vision for EU Unity on Global Issues
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasizes the need for EU unity on critical global issues like Greenland, U.S. relations, and Ukraine. Ahead of an EU summit, he highlights the essential role of the U.S. as a security partner and calls for Europe's dedication to safeguarding these relations.
- Poland
Poland hopes for a unified EU stance on international matters such as Greenland, U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' and the situation in Ukraine, as outlined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.
Prime Minister Tusk stressed the United States' role as a pivotal security ally for Poland, urging European nations to prioritize their relationship with the U.S. amid increasing global challenges.
As Europe faces evolving security dynamics, Tusk's remarks underscore the necessity of transatlantic cooperation to maintain stability and advance shared interests.
