Poland's Vision for EU Unity on Global Issues

Poland hopes for a unified EU stance on international matters such as Greenland, U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' and the situation in Ukraine, as outlined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Prime Minister Tusk stressed the United States' role as a pivotal security ally for Poland, urging European nations to prioritize their relationship with the U.S. amid increasing global challenges.

As Europe faces evolving security dynamics, Tusk's remarks underscore the necessity of transatlantic cooperation to maintain stability and advance shared interests.

