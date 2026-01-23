Left Menu

UK's Commitment to Arctic Security: A NATO Discussion

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of the UK's readiness to bolster Arctic region security. Their call emphasized ongoing NATO efforts and the importance of collective work to enhance security cooperation in the Arctic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:48 IST
In a recent call, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the United Kingdom's commitment to participating actively in strengthening Arctic region security, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The conversation touched upon the Secretary General's recent meetings in Davos, highlighting progress made by NATO allies on Arctic security measures.

Both leaders stressed the importance of continued collaboration among NATO allies to increase security cooperation in the region, with Starmer reaffirming the UK's willingness to contribute fully.

