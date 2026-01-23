The Price and Politics of Purchasing Greenland: A Trump Pursuit

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark, despite Denmark's clear refusal. The potential acquisition, estimated by experts to cost around $1 trillion, involves complex political and constitutional challenges.

According to the U.S. Constitution, expanding U.S. territory necessitates Senate approval. Critics argue that the U.S. should prioritize domestic issues over foreign acquisitions. Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike have raised concerns about respecting Greenland's sovereignty.

Supporters claim Greenland offers strategic military and resource advantages. Nonetheless, the U.S. already maintains a military base on the island, raising questions about the necessity of such an expensive deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)