Tied House Vote on Military Power in Venezuela Highlights Congressional Tensions
House Republicans narrowly defeated a resolution to bar further U.S. military action in Venezuela without congressional approval, maintaining President Trump’s authority. The tie vote reflects deep foreign policy divisions and concerns over executive military power. Critics argue for congressional war authority, while others call the measure ineffective.
In a narrow decision, U.S. House Republicans thwarted a resolution on Thursday aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's military actions in Venezuela without Congress approval. The 215-to-215 tie vote defeated the measure, which sought to limit military intervention unless explicitly authorized by Congress.
The resolution received unanimous Democratic support, while nearly all Republicans opposed it, indicative of the deep partisan divisions on foreign policy in the chamber. Concerns were particularly raised over recent U.S. military actions overseas.
Supporters of the resolution pushed for congressional authority over military engagement, fearing entry into another prolonged conflict. Critics claim the resolution is a political maneuver against Trump's administration, emphasizing that U.S forces are not currently engaged in combat in Venezuela.
ALSO READ
Congress Blocks Resolution Limiting Trump's Actions in Venezuela
EU Breaths Easy as Donald Trump Reverses Threats on Greenland Deal
I met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy here, will soon meet Putin; war must end: US President Donald Trump before leaving Davos.
European Shares Surge Amid Greenland Tariff Resolution
Revolutionizing Justice: The AI-Powered Leap in Online Dispute Resolution