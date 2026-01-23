Left Menu

Tied House Vote on Military Power in Venezuela Highlights Congressional Tensions

House Republicans narrowly defeated a resolution to bar further U.S. military action in Venezuela without congressional approval, maintaining President Trump’s authority. The tie vote reflects deep foreign policy divisions and concerns over executive military power. Critics argue for congressional war authority, while others call the measure ineffective.

Updated: 23-01-2026 04:44 IST
In a narrow decision, U.S. House Republicans thwarted a resolution on Thursday aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's military actions in Venezuela without Congress approval. The 215-to-215 tie vote defeated the measure, which sought to limit military intervention unless explicitly authorized by Congress.

The resolution received unanimous Democratic support, while nearly all Republicans opposed it, indicative of the deep partisan divisions on foreign policy in the chamber. Concerns were particularly raised over recent U.S. military actions overseas.

Supporters of the resolution pushed for congressional authority over military engagement, fearing entry into another prolonged conflict. Critics claim the resolution is a political maneuver against Trump's administration, emphasizing that U.S forces are not currently engaged in combat in Venezuela.

