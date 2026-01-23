Sanae Takaichi's Bold Move: Japan Heads to Snap Election

In a decisive move, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of Parliament on Friday, setting the stage for a snap election on February 8.

This strategic decision aims to leverage Takaichi's popularity to aid the ruling party in regaining lost ground following significant setbacks in recent years.

While the upcoming election is seen as a critical opportunity, it also delays a key budget vote intended to revitalize the sluggish economy and address rising prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)