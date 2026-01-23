Modi vs. Stalin: The Battle for Tamil Nadu Votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu, taking aim at the current DMK government, which he described as corrupt. Modi's visit marks a significant political moment as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister M K Stalin fired back at Modi's comments, accusing the Prime Minister of focusing on Tamil Nadu only during election periods. Stalin also demanded answers on delayed central funds and unmet promises, including those related to education and infrastructure projects.

The political scene in Tamil Nadu remains charged as both parties vie for leadership. In a high-stakes campaign rally, Modi and key NDA figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, signaled their commitment to replacing the current state administration.

