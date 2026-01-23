Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim
Iran's top prosecutor has refuted U.S. President Trump's claim that his intervention prevented the execution of 800 detained protesters. Mizan, Iran's judiciary news agency, stated that this assertion is false, raising questions about potential mass executions amid nationwide protests.
Iran's judiciary has categorically denied U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that his intervention stopped the execution of 800 people involved in the country's nationwide protests. This statement came from Mohammad Movahedi, Iran's top prosecutor, through the judiciary's news outlet, Mizan.
The controversy highlights ongoing tensions regarding possible mass executions stemming from recent protests. Officials in Iran have confirmed that some detained protesters are facing charges that could carry the death penalty.
Trump has previously categorised mass executions and the killing of peaceful demonstrators as critical issues that could prompt a U.S. military response against Iran, marking them as 'red lines' in U.S.-Iran relations.
