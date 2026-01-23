Palaniswami Criticizes DMK for Corruption and Dynasty Politics

AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on the DMK-led government, accusing it of prioritizing corruption and dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu.

Criticizing Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that Stalin's agenda is to elevate his son, Udhayanidhi, to the position of Chief Minister.

Speaking at the NDA's inaugural rally ahead of the Assembly elections, Palaniswami expressed confidence in the alliance's strength, predicting an electoral triumph and claiming the NDA would seize 210 Assembly seats, defeating the DMK decisively.

