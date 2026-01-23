Palaniswami Criticizes DMK for Corruption and Dynasty Politics
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes Tamil Nadu's DMK government for its alleged focus on dynasty politics and corruption, asserting that their only achievement is perpetuating family rule. Palaniswami claims the NDA alliance is strong and promises to unseat the DMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:49 IST
India
AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on the DMK-led government, accusing it of prioritizing corruption and dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu.
Criticizing Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that Stalin's agenda is to elevate his son, Udhayanidhi, to the position of Chief Minister.
Speaking at the NDA's inaugural rally ahead of the Assembly elections, Palaniswami expressed confidence in the alliance's strength, predicting an electoral triumph and claiming the NDA would seize 210 Assembly seats, defeating the DMK decisively.
