Political Tensions Flare as Lecornu Invokes Article 49.3

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has invoked article 49.3 of the French Constitution to push through the expenditure section of the 2026 budget bill. This decision allows the government to bypass parliamentary debate and approval, potentially intensifying political tensions.

Lecornu's maneuver comes on the heels of surviving two no-confidence motions earlier the same day. These were initiated by hard-left and far-right parties reacting to his previous unilateral decision on the budget's income segment.

The use of article 49.3 underscores the ongoing struggle within the French political system, as Lecornu's actions have sparked further debate and are likely to trigger additional votes of no confidence from the opposition.