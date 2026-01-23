Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Lecornu Invokes Article 49.3

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu employs article 49.3 to advance the expenditure segment of the 2026 budget bill through parliament, bypassing the National Assembly. This controversial move follows his earlier success in overcoming two votes of no confidence related to the income part of the budget, igniting further political discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has invoked article 49.3 of the French Constitution to push through the expenditure section of the 2026 budget bill. This decision allows the government to bypass parliamentary debate and approval, potentially intensifying political tensions.

Lecornu's maneuver comes on the heels of surviving two no-confidence motions earlier the same day. These were initiated by hard-left and far-right parties reacting to his previous unilateral decision on the budget's income segment.

The use of article 49.3 underscores the ongoing struggle within the French political system, as Lecornu's actions have sparked further debate and are likely to trigger additional votes of no confidence from the opposition.

