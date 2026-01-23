Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset over perceived sidelining by the party, particularly with Rahul Gandhi's failure to acknowledge him at a recent event. Despite assurances of unity from the Kerala Congress, Tharoor's absence at a key strategy meeting underscores internal discord ahead of state polls.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is notably absent from the party's strategic meeting for the upcoming Kerala elections, reportedly due to feeling sidelined by party hierarchy, including Rahul Gandhi.
Sources indicate Tharoor was disheartened when Gandhi, at the Kochi 'Maha Panchayath,' failed to acknowledge his presence, although recognizing other senior members on stage. This incident has compounded Tharoor's dissatisfaction amid ongoing tensions.
A proposed unity strategy against the Left Democratic Front in Kerala has been challenged by these internal frictions, with Tharoor expressing discontent over his treatment. Despite previously ironing out differences, he conveyed grievances to key party officials, including concerns about his public exclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
