Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is notably absent from the party's strategic meeting for the upcoming Kerala elections, reportedly due to feeling sidelined by party hierarchy, including Rahul Gandhi.

Sources indicate Tharoor was disheartened when Gandhi, at the Kochi 'Maha Panchayath,' failed to acknowledge his presence, although recognizing other senior members on stage. This incident has compounded Tharoor's dissatisfaction amid ongoing tensions.

A proposed unity strategy against the Left Democratic Front in Kerala has been challenged by these internal frictions, with Tharoor expressing discontent over his treatment. Despite previously ironing out differences, he conveyed grievances to key party officials, including concerns about his public exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)