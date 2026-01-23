Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

In preparation for the approaching Kerala assembly elections, the Congress leadership convened a strategy session, highlighting campaign tactics and seat-sharing agreements. The meeting underscored the necessity of unity within the party to ensure electoral success in April.

Amid speculation over Shashi Tharoor's absenteeism, party representatives confirmed that he had prior engagements and was not disgruntled. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi affirmed their commitment to instituting progressive governance.

Rahul Gandhi's lack of acknowledgment during an event in Kochi is believed to have contributed to Tharoor's perceived discontent, though officials indicated that Tharoor had informed them of scheduling conflicts related to the Kerala Literature Festival.

