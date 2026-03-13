Left Menu

Terror Strikes: University Shooting in Virginia Leaves Community Mourning

A fatal shooting at Old Dominion University, Virginia, has prompted an FBI terrorism investigation. One individual died, and two U.S. Army personnel were injured. The shooter was subdued by students and later identified as Mohamed Jalloh. Classes were canceled as emergency personnel continued to work at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:30 IST
The FBI has launched a terrorism investigation into a shooting incident at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, which resulted in the death of one individual and the injury of two U.S. Army personnel. This announcement was made by FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday.

Immediately after the attacker opened fire, he was neutralized by a group of students. Director Patel confirmed this in an X post, highlighting that the Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with local authorities to provide all necessary resources. The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Jalloh. Following the incident, all three victims, affiliated with the university, were taken to hospitals, where one succumbed to injuries, detailed Old Dominion Chief of Police Garrett Shelton.

While the university declared that the threat had been neutralized, it urged the public to avoid the site as emergency personnel continued their operations. University operations were canceled following the gunfire, initially reported to have erupted in a classroom at the College of Business shortly before 10:49 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

