Aditya Sahu Takes Helm as Jharkhand BJP Chief Amid Vows for Change

Aditya Sahu has been appointed as the new president of the Jharkhand BJP. He pledged to strengthen the party at all levels and highlighted the BJP's historical ties with the state. On Vasant Panchami, he called for good governance and paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:45 IST
Aditya Sahu assumed the role of Jharkhand BJP president on Friday, marking the occasion with a traditional puja at the party headquarters.

Former state president Babulal Marandi passed the baton in a ceremonial seating. Sahu expressed gratitude to party veterans and the leadership at both the central and state levels.

Sahu pledged to enhance the BJP's presence from the grassroots to the state level and promised to tackle misgovernance. He paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and emphasized the BJP's historical contribution to the state's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

