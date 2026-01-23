Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: Opposition Calls for EC Intervention

The ongoing Special Revision of Assam's electoral rolls has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have urged the Election Commission to prevent the wrongful deletion of eligible voters.

Allegations have surfaced claiming that 'BJP agents' are misusing Form 7, a legal document for voter name deletion, particularly targeting religious minorities. The Left parties report that hundreds of complaints have been lodged using the name of a single complainant, with many cases found to be baseless.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev called for an extension of the February 2nd deadline for disposing claims due to the high volume of objections filed, many of which have been declared false.

