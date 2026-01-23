Left Menu

Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: Opposition Calls for EC Intervention

Opposition parties in Assam have urged the Election Commission to prevent wrongful deletion of eligible voters from the electoral rolls. They allege misuse of Form 7 by BJP agents to target minorities and demand an extension of the claim disposal deadline to ensure fair hearings for all objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Special Revision of Assam's electoral rolls has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have urged the Election Commission to prevent the wrongful deletion of eligible voters.

Allegations have surfaced claiming that 'BJP agents' are misusing Form 7, a legal document for voter name deletion, particularly targeting religious minorities. The Left parties report that hundreds of complaints have been lodged using the name of a single complainant, with many cases found to be baseless.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev called for an extension of the February 2nd deadline for disposing claims due to the high volume of objections filed, many of which have been declared false.

(With inputs from agencies.)

