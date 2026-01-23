Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Secures Thunderous Victory
India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's explosive fifties led to a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International. New Zealand posted 208-6, but India chased it down with 28 balls to spare, taking a 2-0 series lead at Raipur ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST
Suryakumar Yadav, India's skipper, demonstrated a breathtaking return to form during the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand, ahead of the World Cup title defense next month.
Batting first, New Zealand secured a formidable total of 208-6, with their captain Mitchell Santner notching an unbeaten 47. India, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, witnessed New Zealand's initial aggressive play.
Despite early setbacks in their chase, India triumphed, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav playing pivotal roles, securing a seven-wicket victory with 28 balls to spare. The teams now head to Guwahati for the third match of the series.
