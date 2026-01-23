Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Secures Thunderous Victory

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's explosive fifties led to a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International. New Zealand posted 208-6, but India chased it down with 28 balls to spare, taking a 2-0 series lead at Raipur ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Secures Thunderous Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's skipper, demonstrated a breathtaking return to form during the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand, ahead of the World Cup title defense next month.

Batting first, New Zealand secured a formidable total of 208-6, with their captain Mitchell Santner notching an unbeaten 47. India, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, witnessed New Zealand's initial aggressive play.

Despite early setbacks in their chase, India triumphed, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav playing pivotal roles, securing a seven-wicket victory with 28 balls to spare. The teams now head to Guwahati for the third match of the series.

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India
2
Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

 Turkey
3
Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

 India
4
Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle

Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffl...

 Cote d'Ivoire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026