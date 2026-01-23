Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Secures Thunderous Victory

Suryakumar Yadav, India's skipper, demonstrated a breathtaking return to form during the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand, ahead of the World Cup title defense next month.

Batting first, New Zealand secured a formidable total of 208-6, with their captain Mitchell Santner notching an unbeaten 47. India, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, witnessed New Zealand's initial aggressive play.

Despite early setbacks in their chase, India triumphed, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav playing pivotal roles, securing a seven-wicket victory with 28 balls to spare. The teams now head to Guwahati for the third match of the series.