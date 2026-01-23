Left Menu

Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

A Turkish court has dismissed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's challenge against the cancellation of his university degree, impacting his eligibility for the upcoming presidential race. Imamoglu, a prominent opponent of President Erdogan, plans to appeal the decision, which has drawn criticism from opposition and rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:13 IST
Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid
Imamoglu
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court has rejected Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's legal challenge to reinstate his university degree, further hindering his chances to contest in the presidential election. Imamoglu, currently jailed on corruption charges, is a significant political adversary to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The cancellation of his degree disqualifies Imamoglu from running for the presidency. Despite his legal team's intention to appeal, the court's decision has sparked criticism from his Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as other opposition parties and international human rights organizations, who view it as an anti-democratic maneuver by Erdogan's administration.

Claiming the charges are politically motivated, Imamoglu has consistently denied wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Erdogan's government asserts that the judiciary operates independently. The controversy around Imamoglu's degree arose when Istanbul University annulled it just before he was selected as the opposition's presidential candidate. Critics, including CHP Vice Chair Burhanettin Bulut, argue that the judiciary is being weaponized against Erdogan's political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

 United Kingdom
2
U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

 Global
3
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

 United Kingdom
4
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026