Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

A Turkish court has rejected Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's legal challenge to reinstate his university degree, further hindering his chances to contest in the presidential election. Imamoglu, currently jailed on corruption charges, is a significant political adversary to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The cancellation of his degree disqualifies Imamoglu from running for the presidency. Despite his legal team's intention to appeal, the court's decision has sparked criticism from his Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as other opposition parties and international human rights organizations, who view it as an anti-democratic maneuver by Erdogan's administration.

Claiming the charges are politically motivated, Imamoglu has consistently denied wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Erdogan's government asserts that the judiciary operates independently. The controversy around Imamoglu's degree arose when Istanbul University annulled it just before he was selected as the opposition's presidential candidate. Critics, including CHP Vice Chair Burhanettin Bulut, argue that the judiciary is being weaponized against Erdogan's political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)