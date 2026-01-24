Somaliland's Bid for Recognition at the World Economic Forum
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of Somaliland attended the World Economic Forum to seek international recognition and investment. Meeting with notable figures like Eric Trump and Isaac Herzog, Abdullahi highlighted Somaliland's potential, emphasizing stability and business readiness. Despite these efforts, the recognition remains elusive.
In an effort to gain international recognition, Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi attended the World Economic Forum this week. He presented investment opportunities in his region, particularly focusing on the strategic deep-sea port of Berbera, which is pivotal due to its location on one of the world's busiest shipping routes.
During a private dinner at the event, Abdullahi met with key figures including Eric Trump and Israel's President Isaac Herzog. He emphasized Somaliland's stability and readiness for business, while pushing for broader recognition of the breakaway region. However, specifics of his conversations with Trump remained unconfirmed.
Despite denials from Eric Trump about any formal meetings, the gathering spotlighted Somaliland's ongoing struggle for international legitimacy, a struggle persisting since its effective autonomy in 1991. President Herzog of Israel has been a notable supporter, marking the first recognition by a United Nations member.
ALSO READ
Somaliland's Quest for Global Recognition: A Strategic Pitch at Davos
Somaliland's Diplomatic Dance: Seeking Recognition on a Global Stage
Women Farmers Demand Recognition and Rights in Maharashtra
Karnataka's Global Investment Push: Ties with Liechtenstein and AWS
Global Equity Investments Dip Amidst Trump's Trade Tensions