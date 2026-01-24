Left Menu

Coupang Data Leak Sparks Diplomatic Talks Amid U.S.-South Korea Relations

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and South Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok discussed resolving issues from a data leak scandal involving Coupang. Vance hopes for a diplomatic solution, while Kim suggested enhancing U.S.-North Korea relations. The data breach affected 33 million customers, sparking legal actions.

Updated: 24-01-2026 05:34 IST
The escalating tensions between U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang and South Korean officials were a focal point during a diplomatic discussion between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and South Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok. Vance expressed optimism about resolving the backlash over Coupang's mass data leak.

During his U.S. visit, Kim aimed to address several bilateral issues, including trade and security agreements signed last November. Kim discussed not only Coupang's troubles but also potential measures to improve ties with North Korea, proposing a special U.S. envoy to Pyongyang.

Coupang's data breach in November, impacting personal information of over 33 million users, continues to face criticism and legal scrutiny. Lawmakers and investors allege that the South Korean government stands guilty of targeting Coupang unfairly. Vance urged both governments to manage the situation delicately to prevent further issues.

