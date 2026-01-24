Shiv Sena's Resilience: Beyond Politics

In the aftermath of a significant electoral defeat in Mumbai's civic body elections, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), confronted the BJP's belief that his party could be dismantled. Thackeray defended his party as not merely a political faction but an enduring idea.

During an event celebrating the birth centenary of his father, Bal Thackeray, Uddhav addressed party members, opposing the attempts to erase the Thackeray legacy. Raj Thackeray, Uddhav's cousin and leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized the current political climate in the state, likening it to a 'market of slaves.'

Despite the BJP emerging victorious in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Uddhav emphasized the Shiv Sena's integral role in shaping Mumbai's political landscape. He vowed to rebuild and champion the cultural and linguistic rights of the Marathi people amidst perceived external cultural impositions.