Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to Breakthrough State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims that Uttar Pradesh is set to become a key driver of India's development by 2047. Shah emphasizes the transformation under the BJP government, criticizing previous administrations and urging voters to support BJP to ensure sustainable progress and reject dynastic parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared Uttar Pradesh as the 'soul' of the nation, projecting it as a potential powerhouse for India's development by 2047. Speaking at the state's foundation day gatherings, he criticized previous governments for keeping UP stagnant and urged voters to continue supporting the BJP.

Shah outlined the BJP's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that vast improvements in law and order have been catalysts for growth. He called upon Uttar Pradesh's electorate to overlook dynastic parties in favor of sustained development under the BJP.

Highlighting urban development and welfare initiatives, Shah noted the state's emergence as a significant economic force. He applauded improvements in infrastructure, the 'One District One Product' initiative, and efforts in clean governance, emphasizing that these measures are pivotal in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a pivotal driver of India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

