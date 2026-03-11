Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Erupts: Law and Order Debate Fuels Political Tension

The Odisha Assembly saw intense confrontations as BJD and BJP members clashed over the state's law and order scenario. A recent attack on a block chairman fueled the debate, with BJD accusing BJP of poor governance and safety negligence. The session was briefly adjourned due to disruptions.

The Odisha Assembly erupted into chaos on Wednesday as members from the opposition BJD and the ruling BJP locked horns over spiraling law and order issues in the state. During Zero Hour, BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, spotlighting a recent assault on Shergarh block chairman Krushna Chandra Nayak in his office.

Claiming Nayak was seriously injured and now receives treatment in Bhubaneswar, Mallik and her colleagues argued that Ganjam district faces surging crime under BJP rule. BJD member Sarada Prasanna Jena criticized the BJP, suggesting party affiliates were behind Nayak's attack and warning the state was no longer safe for residents and officials alike.

In retaliation, members of the treasury benches, including Tankadhar Tripathy and Babu Singh, cited incidents from the BJD's term, notably a cabinet minister's murder and an MLA's confrontation with police. As accusations flew, Speaker Surama Padhy called to suspend proceedings briefly amid the uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

