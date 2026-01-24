Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on Canadian Goods Over China Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian imports if Canada strikes a trade agreement with China, citing concerns over U.S. economic interests. He warned that such a deal would negatively impact Canada's businesses and societal structure.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump accused Canada of potentially becoming a 'Drop Off Port' for China, enabling it to effectively channel goods and products into the United States. He further claimed that China could severely harm Canada's business sector and social dynamics.
The proposed tariff is part of Trump's broader strategy to counteract perceived threats from Chinese trade practices, aiming to protect American jobs and the economy.
