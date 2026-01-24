Shashi Tharoor's Balancing Act: Politics, Literature, and National Interests

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged having issues with the party, but assured he would address them directly with its leadership rather than in public discussions. Tharoor emphasized his longstanding commitment to the Congress Party, noting he has never contravened the party's positions in Parliament.

His comments follow reports suggesting dissatisfaction over Rahul Gandhi not recognizing him at a Kochi event and alleged marginalization by state leaders. Tharoor clarified he skips certain meetings to attend literary festivals due to his dual role as a politician and author.

On a separate note, Tharoor reiterated his firm position on Operation Sindoor, an Indian military response following the Pahalgam attack. He supported the action, which aligned with his recommendations, asserting that when national interests are at stake, India must prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)