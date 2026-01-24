Left Menu

Kerala BJP chief thanks CM for reply supporting renaming of state as Keralam

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:52 IST
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for replying to his letter supporting the state government's move to rename the state as "Keralam".

Last week, Chandrasekhar had written to Vijayan extending support to the LDF government's move to rename the state as "Keralam".

Sharing the Chief Minister's reply letter on social media, the BJP state president said the name Keralam reflects the state's history, language and roots.

"Restoring it is a step towards honouring our heritage. The BJP and NDA have always stood for protecting Keralam's traditions, culture and faith," he said.

Chandrasekhar said that some political parties in the state had a long history of violating these values and beliefs.

"For us, 'Developed Keralam, Safe Keralam and Protection of Faith' are not just slogans. They are our mission," he said, adding that whatever is good for Keralam and the people of the state would always have his support.

In his reply, Vijayan wrote to Chandrasekhar that the state's original name was Keralam and that the British had changed it to Kerala for their convenience.

"The changes made by them are being rectified and the real name is being restored. This is in tune with the culture of the state," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

He also thanked Chandrasekhar for supporting the steps taken by the state government to protect and strengthen the language and culture of Keralam.

The state Assembly has passed a resolution to change the name of the state in official records from Kerala to Keralam.

