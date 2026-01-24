Trump Cautions Canada Amid Rising Tensions Over China's Trade Deal

President Donald Trump escalated a trade feud with Canada on Saturday, threatening a 100% tariff on Canadian imports if Prime Minister Mark Carney proceeds with a recently negotiated trade deal with China. The warning highlights ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries and the West's efforts to counter Trump's approach.

Amid an escalating war of words, Carney has positioned Canada as a leader advocating for cooperation among middle powers to resist autocratic tendencies. Trump's moves, including suggesting Canada could be a '51st state,' have led to strained relations, further fueled by Carney's sharp criticisms.

As the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement faces review, Carney's China deal reflects Canada's attempt to realign foreign policy, potentially benefiting relations with China while managing US trade pressures. Despite tensions, Canada remains a crucial US trade partner, supplying key resources and supporting the economy.