Tariff Tango: India and US Navigate Trade Dynamics

India is keeping a close eye on recent tariff changes by the United States, as highlighted in a parliamentary session. The US has imposed a 25% tariff on certain Indian exports, a move linked to India's oil trades with Russia, as stated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada.

While a recent US Supreme Court decision has nullified reciprocal tariffs, new executive orders now mandate a 10% tariff on selected goods from all nations. India remains in active dialogue with US counterparts to understand and mitigate these measures' impacts on bilateral trade.

Moreover, India has cautiously agreed to tariff concessions for some agricultural imports, balancing domestic needs with international trade agreements. Key industries, such as electronics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, remain significant export sectors, reflecting ongoing strength in Indo-US trade relations despite challenges.

