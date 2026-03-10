Left Menu

Tariff Tango: India and US Navigate Trade Dynamics

India continues to engage with the US following recent tariff adjustments impacting bilateral trade. Key developments include a 25% tariff on Indian exports and new limited agricultural concessions. Despite the challenges, trade in sectors like electronics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals remains robust, underscoring resilient economic linkages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:19 IST
Tariff Tango: India and US Navigate Trade Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is keeping a close eye on recent tariff changes by the United States, as highlighted in a parliamentary session. The US has imposed a 25% tariff on certain Indian exports, a move linked to India's oil trades with Russia, as stated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada.

While a recent US Supreme Court decision has nullified reciprocal tariffs, new executive orders now mandate a 10% tariff on selected goods from all nations. India remains in active dialogue with US counterparts to understand and mitigate these measures' impacts on bilateral trade.

Moreover, India has cautiously agreed to tariff concessions for some agricultural imports, balancing domestic needs with international trade agreements. Key industries, such as electronics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, remain significant export sectors, reflecting ongoing strength in Indo-US trade relations despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
2
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
4
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026