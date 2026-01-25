Left Menu

Greenland Gambit: A Rift on the Far-Right Horizon

US President Donald Trump's ambitions to control Greenland have created tensions within the European far-right, threatening the cohesion of MAGA's trans-Atlantic allies. European nationalists resist Trump's interventionist approach despite ideological similarities, while some leaders continue to support his foreign policies, posing a challenge to their unified front.

US President Donald Trump's controversial plans to assert control over Greenland have stirred unrest among European far-right leaders, challenging the traditional alliance between Trump supporters and nationalist forces across the Atlantic.

Recently, far-right politicians from Germany, Italy, and France have sharply criticized Trump's actions, labeling them as coercive and a violation of national sovereignty. Nigel Farage, a staunch Trump supporter, condemned the move as a 'hostile act' during a European Parliament debate.

This schism exposes underlying ideological tension, as parties previously united under Trump's banner now grapple with prioritizing national interests over their allegiance to the US. Despite this, leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban continue to back Trump, highlighting the complex dynamics within Europe's far-right landscape.

