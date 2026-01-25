Left Menu

Call for Accountability: Tripura's Political Tensions Unveiled

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, urged the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to focus on its achievements rather than inciting communal sentiments. Highlighting BJP's influence in the state, Saha criticized TMP's past activities and emphasized peaceful conduct ahead of tribal council elections to avoid unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:16 IST
Call for Accountability: Tripura's Political Tensions Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent call for political responsibility, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to present their achievements to voters rather than relying on divisive rhetoric. Saha's statements came during a 'Mann Ki Baat' session, addressing both voters and political allies.

While emphasizing the strength of the BJP, Saha criticized former rebel and TMP legislator Ranjit Debbarma for his past aggressive tactics. He warned against actions that may disrupt peace, such as road blockades, highlighting the need for civil discourse in the lead-up to the tribal council elections.

Saha underscored the importance of accountability, insisting that TMP must demonstrate concrete actions taken for the community, rather than sowing communal discord. The call to action comes as the tenure of the current council nears its end, prompting a critical review of TMP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026