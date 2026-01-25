Call for Accountability: Tripura's Political Tensions Unveiled

In a recent call for political responsibility, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to present their achievements to voters rather than relying on divisive rhetoric. Saha's statements came during a 'Mann Ki Baat' session, addressing both voters and political allies.

While emphasizing the strength of the BJP, Saha criticized former rebel and TMP legislator Ranjit Debbarma for his past aggressive tactics. He warned against actions that may disrupt peace, such as road blockades, highlighting the need for civil discourse in the lead-up to the tribal council elections.

Saha underscored the importance of accountability, insisting that TMP must demonstrate concrete actions taken for the community, rather than sowing communal discord. The call to action comes as the tenure of the current council nears its end, prompting a critical review of TMP's governance.

