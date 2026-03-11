Tensions Erupt Over Tribal Council Elections: Internet Suspended in Western Meghalaya
Internet services were suspended in western Meghalaya amid violence linked to tribal council elections in the Garo Hills. Curfews followed violent protests, with two deaths reported. The unrest was fueled by opposition to non-Garo candidates. The elections have been postponed, and security in the area heightened.
In response to mounting tensions and violence linked to the tribal council elections, authorities in western Meghalaya have suspended mobile internet services across five districts. The move aims to prevent the spread of misinformation that could disrupt public peace.
The suspension affects the West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, and South West Garo Hills districts, as declared by the principal secretary (home) FR Kharkongor. Reports indicated that social media platforms might be used to incite further unrest.
Following violent protests against non-Garo candidates, the state government announced the postponement of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed this decision as security forces remain on alert across the region.
