Celebrating Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Padma Bhushan: A Fitting Tribute to a Life of Service

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed joy over Bhagat Singh Koshyari receiving the Padma Bhushan award, highlighting Koshyari's dedication to public welfare and his significant contributions to Uttarakhand and India. Dhami praised Koshyari's disciplined public life and inspiration to future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 01:05 IST
Padma Bhushan award
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday celebrated the announcement of the Padma Bhushan award for former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, calling it a fitting honor for his unwavering service to the nation.

In his statement, Dhami emphasized that the award is a source of immense pride and joy for the people of Uttarakhand. He lauded Koshyari's life of simplicity, discipline, and dedication to public welfare, noting his major role in the development of both Uttarakhand and India.

Koshyari, known for his insightful guidance and patriotism, has not only influenced Uttarakhand but also inspired future generations across the country, according to the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

