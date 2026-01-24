Uttar Pradesh's Visionary Budget: Balancing Progress and Public Welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a significant meeting on Saturday to discuss the state's budgetary proposals for the 2026-27 fiscal year, emphasizing the importance of focusing on public welfare and fulfilling residents' expectations.

Adityanath instructed officials to strike a balance between the aspirations of the public, regional needs, and long-term development goals in the proposed budget. He highlighted the substantial progress made in Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years in development, security, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister underscored that the upcoming budget should be a powerful step towards realizing the dreams of Uttar Pradesh's citizens, aiming to improve the lives of the impoverished, farmers, workers, women, youth, and marginalized communities through effective governance and financial advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)