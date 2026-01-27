Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra: A Political Milestone in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh marked the third anniversary of his 'Yuvagalam Padayatra,' highlighting its substantial impact on the state's political landscape. Embarking on January 27, 2023, Lokesh's journey began in Kuppam, Chittoor, and was initially planned to cover over 4,000 km. Ultimately, he traversed more than 3,100 km in 226 days, engaging deeply with citizens across 97 Assembly constituencies.

During the padayatra, Lokesh expressed gratitude towards various community sections and highlighted the journey's profound role in shaping his political vision. The walk, he remarked, served as a milestone in revitalizing public engagement and deepening democratic outreach, with alliance candidates winning in 90 of the traversed constituencies.

Despite obstacles, including temporary interruptions and political challenges, the padayatra underscored the significance of grassroots leadership, inspiring youth participation and affirming commitments to key community projects. Culminating in a pre-election victory, the effort demonstrated the power of direct public interaction in shaping political outcomes in Andhra Pradesh.

