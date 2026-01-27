Middle Powers Stand Firm: Global Trade Reboots Without U.S.

The recent tariff threats by Donald Trump targeting Greenland have marked a pivotal moment for global 'middle powers.' Igniting a desire to reboot globalization, leaders from countries like Canada and the EU are now more determined to pursue trade liberalization, even as the United States appears to retreat into protectionism.

Trump's strategy has met its match. Prominent leaders, including Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, propose a coalition of middle powers to ensure protection from American dominance. These nations are forging ahead, finalizing trade deals far beyond U.S. influence—demonstrating a collective resolve to maintain a rules-based world order.

With talks progressing between the EU and countries such as India, Mexico, and Mercosur, the global trade landscape is shifting. Analysts suggest this movement could ultimately encourage the U.S. to return to cooperative, rules-based global frameworks. Meanwhile, finance experts are watching closely as this shifting landscape impacts investments and market dynamics now predominantly outside the American domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)