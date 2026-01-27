Starbucks Supply Chain Woes: Challenges and Attempts at Overhaul

In a bid to tackle persistent supply-related challenges, Starbucks' current CEO, Brian Niccol, has been grappling to streamline inventory management and supplier coordination. Despite tech upgrades and new hires, systemic inefficiencies linger, impeding seamless store operations.

Starbucks' supply hurdles include outdated technology and a disjointed supplier network, which have hindered efforts to maintain steady product availability. Recent attempts to modernize the process, including the deployment of AI tools, have faced criticism for inaccuracies and limited success, contributing to sporadic product shortages.

Additionally, supply chain mismanagement has led to excessive waste and fluctuating store stock levels. While previous CEOs have also tried to rectify these issues, the company's holistic approach remains a work in progress, as evidenced by financial performance that trails behind competitors.

