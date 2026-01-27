Imran Masood Slams Government Over Identity Proving Tactics

Congress MP Imran Masood launched a scathing attack on the government, describing the current scenario where citizens must prove their identities as both 'strange and disturbing'.

Masood highlighted the example of religious leaders being asked for identity proof, pointing to a notice given to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding his title as 'Shankaracharya' as a grave insult.

He accused the ruling party of diverting public attention from critical issues such as employment and education by spreading hatred and promoting societal divisions.

