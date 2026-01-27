Left Menu

Imran Masood Slams Government Over Identity Proving Tactics

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the government for requiring citizens, including religious leaders, to prove their identities. He highlighted the notice issued to Swami Avimukteshwaranand over the title of 'Shankaracharya', describing it as an insult. He accused the BJP of causing societal divisions to distract from issues like employment and education.

Imran Masood
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Imran Masood launched a scathing attack on the government, describing the current scenario where citizens must prove their identities as both 'strange and disturbing'.

Masood highlighted the example of religious leaders being asked for identity proof, pointing to a notice given to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding his title as 'Shankaracharya' as a grave insult.

He accused the ruling party of diverting public attention from critical issues such as employment and education by spreading hatred and promoting societal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

