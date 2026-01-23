The Grand Dip: Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Basant Panchami
Over 3 crore devotees gathered at Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Sangam during Basant Panchami. The event, part of the Magh Mela, highlights both spiritual and cultural traditions, involving extensive facilities and security measures to accommodate the large crowd, including special trains and sanitation services.
More than three crore devotees converged at the Sangam—the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—during the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday, as per officials.
According to Prayagraj Mela Authority, the influx began at midnight. "By Basant Panchami, 3.56 crore devotees had taken the holy dip," an official confirmed. Massive crowds filled the ghats, monitored by over 400 cameras, with nearby transport hubs also under surveillance.
Mela officer Rishi Raj emphasized the significance of Basant Panchami in Prayagraj, a revered cultural event marking the seasonal transition with rituals and celebrations dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Authorities have set up robust infrastructure including a tent city, sanitation facilities, and extensive transportation logistics to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.
