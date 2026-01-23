Left Menu

The Grand Dip: Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Basant Panchami

Over 3 crore devotees gathered at Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Sangam during Basant Panchami. The event, part of the Magh Mela, highlights both spiritual and cultural traditions, involving extensive facilities and security measures to accommodate the large crowd, including special trains and sanitation services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:18 IST
The Grand Dip: Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Basant Panchami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than three crore devotees converged at the Sangam—the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—during the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday, as per officials.

According to Prayagraj Mela Authority, the influx began at midnight. "By Basant Panchami, 3.56 crore devotees had taken the holy dip," an official confirmed. Massive crowds filled the ghats, monitored by over 400 cameras, with nearby transport hubs also under surveillance.

Mela officer Rishi Raj emphasized the significance of Basant Panchami in Prayagraj, a revered cultural event marking the seasonal transition with rituals and celebrations dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Authorities have set up robust infrastructure including a tent city, sanitation facilities, and extensive transportation logistics to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026