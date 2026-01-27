DMK Unveils Star-Studded Pre-Poll Campaign Lineup

The ruling DMK party has rolled out an ambitious pre-poll campaign named 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' designed to engage voters and stakeholders across the state. Announced on Tuesday, the month-long initiative features a lineup of influential speakers including state ministers, members of parliament, and seasoned orators.

Among the notable figures in the campaign's initial phase are state ministers R S Raja Kannappan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and Govi Chezhian. They are joined by MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Anthiyur Selvaraj, alongside veteran speakers such as Dindigul I Leoni, AMM Abdulla, and others.

These key players will traverse all 234 assembly constituencies, leading public meetings and interactive sessions with a variety of local stakeholders, including students and entrepreneurs. The initiative aims to showcase the DMK government's achievements and gather grassroots feedback ahead of the 2026 elections, as detailed in a party press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)