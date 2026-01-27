DMK Unveils Star-Studded Pre-Poll Campaign Lineup
The DMK announced its pre-poll campaign schedule for the 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' initiative, featuring prominent state ministers, MPs, and veteran speakers. This outreach will occur across 234 constituencies, focusing on public interaction and feedback collection, in preparation for the 2026 assembly elections.
The ruling DMK party has rolled out an ambitious pre-poll campaign named 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' designed to engage voters and stakeholders across the state. Announced on Tuesday, the month-long initiative features a lineup of influential speakers including state ministers, members of parliament, and seasoned orators.
Among the notable figures in the campaign's initial phase are state ministers R S Raja Kannappan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and Govi Chezhian. They are joined by MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Anthiyur Selvaraj, alongside veteran speakers such as Dindigul I Leoni, AMM Abdulla, and others.
These key players will traverse all 234 assembly constituencies, leading public meetings and interactive sessions with a variety of local stakeholders, including students and entrepreneurs. The initiative aims to showcase the DMK government's achievements and gather grassroots feedback ahead of the 2026 elections, as detailed in a party press release.
