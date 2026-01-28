Left Menu

French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Amid Budget Battle

The French government endured two no-confidence votes in parliament, overcoming opposition regarding the 2026 expenditure budget that bypassed the National Assembly's approval. Although 267 lawmakers supported a no-confidence motion, it fell short of the 289 needed. The budget now advances to the Senate, with further legislative challenges anticipated.

French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Amid Budget Battle
  • France

The French government has navigated yet another political storm by surviving two votes of no-confidence from the National Assembly. The contentious move to pass part of the 2026 budget without the Assembly's final input prompted hard-left France Unbowed, Greens, and Communists to rally behind a no-confidence motion that ultimately gathered 267 votes—just shy of the 289 required to bring down the government.

Previously, the government faced and survived two similar motions concerning the budget's spending provisions. The broader 2026 budget proposal now proceeds to the Senate for consideration. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to use constitutional article 49.3 to cement the budget's passage, a strategy likely to incite further legislative conflict.

Despite these challenges, Lecornu asserts the budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP, an improvement over last year's figures but not within the EU's 3% threshold. Officials anticipate the budget's final adoption by February's first half, marking a critical juncture for President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

