Nepali Congress Dominates National Assembly Elections
The Nepali Congress party secured nine seats in the recent National Assembly elections, surpassing CPN-UML with eight and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party with one. The election witnessed a 95.68% voter turnout. This victory strengthens Nepali Congress's position in the 59-member National Assembly, where they now hold 25 seats.
The Nepali Congress has emerged as the dominant force in the National Assembly elections held on Sunday, securing nine seats compared to the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) – CPN-UML's eight. Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party managed to win one seat amidst a pre-election agreement between the major parties.
With 95.68% votes cast, the election process proceeded smoothly, according to the Election Commission (EC). Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai noted that out of 18 vacant positions, 17 were contested as one candidate secured a seat unopposed.
This election has solidified the Nepali Congress's dominance in the 59-member National Assembly, as they now boast 25 seats. The CPN-UML remains a close contender with 18 seats. The Upper House renews a third of its members every two years, with significant influence from provincial assembly members, mayors, and municipal leaders.
