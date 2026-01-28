Kangaroo Collision: Jay Vine's Tour Down Under Victory

Australian cyclist Jay Vine achieved an incredible victory in the Tour Down Under despite sustaining a broken wrist after a dramatic encounter with a kangaroo during the final stage, according to his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team.

The crash, involving several riders, was caused by the kangaroo, which managed to limp away from the incident. Despite the painful ordeal, Vine remarkably remounted and held onto his overall lead, finishing more than a minute ahead of his competitors. His determination was clear even as the medical team later confirmed a significant left wrist scaphoid fracture.

Although he successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday, Vine will be sidelined for post-operative recovery. The Tour, which marks the opening event of the 2026 World Tour, will proceed with the Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday.

