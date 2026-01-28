Minnesota's Immigration Policy Pivot: Trump's Détente Effort

In a strategic move to calm unrest in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, held discussions with Minnesota's governor and Minneapolis' mayor on Tuesday. This comes after two local U.S. citizens were fatally shot by federal agents, escalating tensions in the city.

Homan's reassignment to lead immigration enforcement in Minneapolis is part of Trump's broader strategy to pull back from aggressive deportation actions, attempting to quell national anger after recent shootings, including that of Alex Pretti. The administration aims to recalibrate its tactics, enhancing cooperation with local authorities.

With midterms on the horizon, public support for Trump's immigration policies is dwindling. The fatal incidents have turned into a political crisis, compelling Trump to focus on a more targeted, coordinated enforcement mission, while still expressing support for U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem amid Democrat-led calls for her removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)